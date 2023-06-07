The 19-year-old moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020 and has long dreamt of moving to the LaLiga giant.

England star Bellingham is now on the cusp of completing his move to Madrid.

🚨 Jude Bellingham to Real Madrid, here we go! Agreement in place with Borussia Dortmund. It’s done deal.



Fee: €100m plus add-ons.



Bellingham will sign six year deal valid until June 2029 agreed in April.



Medical tests already booked as Madrid wanted to get it done this week. pic.twitter.com/0HFT9CUs15 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Dortmund confirmed in a statement that the Spanish side have agreed to pay 103m euros (£88.5m), with an additional amount of around 30 per cent of that fixed fee agreed.

If those add-ons are achieved, the deal could reach 133.9m euros (£115m).