Chelsea's disappointing season has created speculation about several of their key players' futures.

The Blues are mid-table in the Premier League and will miss out on Champions League qualification next term.

It has been a tumultuous season, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter both axed under their new ownership led by Todd Boehly.

Real Madrid has commenced negotiations with Chelsea about a possible off-season move for Kai Havertz, reports 90min.

Los Blancos view the 23-year-old German forward as a potential successor for veteran striker Karim Benzema.

Madrid is eager to reinforce its offensive options in the next transfer window. Bayern Munich is known to be an admirer of Havertz too.

ROUND-UP

– Gazzetta dello Sport claims Juventus is planning a move to bring Chelsea's Kalidou Koulibaly back to Italy as he is unhappy at Stamford Bridge.

– Liverpool's interest in RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol has cooled given the German club's £80m valuation which it believes is too high, according to Football Insider.

– The Mirror reports Paris Saint-Germain is considering selling Neymar in the off-season with his contract up in 2025. Chelsea and one other Premier League club are interested.

– Real Madrid is preparing a new contract offer for Eduardo Camavinga amid links with Premier League clubs, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman wants to remain with Madrid.

– The Sun claims Manchester City is plotting a move for Brentford full back Aaron Hickey who is expected to cost around £30m.

– There is no truth to speculation linking Barcelona with a move for Chelsea's Reece James, according to Fabrizio Romano. James signed a long-term deal last year.