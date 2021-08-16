Mbappe is out of contract at the end of the season and the Paris Saint-Germain forward is no closer to extending his contract in the French capital.

Real Madrid is reportedly poised to pounce.

Real Madrid is closing in on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, according to Marca.

Mbappe is in the final year of his PSG contract and he has reportedly made it clear he has no intention of re-signing in Paris.

Long touted to join Madrid, the LaLiga giant's pursuit of Mbappe is set to enter a decisive phase this week.

The Transfer Window podcast, however, claims Liverpool will attempt to sign Mbappe on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 season.

ROUND-UP

- Sport reports Barcelona is monitoring Arsenal pair Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as it looks to rebuild following Lionel Messi's departure to PSG.

- Inter is eyeing Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne but wants a discount on the Italy star, claims Sky Sport Italia. Napoli values Insigne at around €25-30million with one year remaining on his contract. Lazio's Joaquin Correa, Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata and Fiorentina sensation Dusan Vlahovic have also been linked to Inter.

- Sport Italia says Tottenham is in talks with Fiorentina for centre-back Nikola Milenkovic, who has been linked with West Ham. Spurs are also keen on Fiorentina star Vlahovic, according to Sport Italia.

- According to Cadena SER, Antoine Griezmann is open to returning to Atletico Madrid this off-season. Griezmann swapped Atletico for Barca in 2019.

- Luka Jovic has decided he wants to join Inter on loan, per Nerazzurri Siamo Noi. The Madrid outcast has also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sampdoria and Genoa.

- Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City are tracking Metz's 18-year-old midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, claims the Daily Mail.