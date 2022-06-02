Thomas Tuchel confirmed after Chelsea's win over West Ham in April that Rudiger would be on the move when his contract expired at the end of the season after rejecting a new deal.

Chelsea was unable at the time to increase an offer it made to Rudiger due to the sanctions imposed on the club's owner Roman Abramovich by the United Kingdom government in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Madrid emerged as favourites to sign the in-demand Germany centre-back, who was also linked with the likes of Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

Los Blancos on Friday (AEST) confirmed the 29-year-old defender has agreed terms on a four-year contract.

"On Monday, June 20, at 12:00 at Real Madrid City, the presentation ceremony for Antonio Rudiger as a new Real Madrid player will take place," Madrid added on their official website.

Rudiger joined Chelsea from Roma in July 2017 and established himself as a key man at the heart of the London club's defence.

He played a big part in their Champions League triumph in the 2020-21 season before lifting the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup last year.

Rudiger was also an FA Cup winner in 2018 and Chelsea was crowned Europa League winner during his time at the club three years ago.

He joins a Madrid team who won LaLiga and Champions League titles in the season just ended.