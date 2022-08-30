Skriniar has been high on PSG's list of targets, but the Ligue 1 champions have been unable to agree a deal for the Inter centre-back.

PSG head coach Galtier knows it will be difficult to lure Skriniar away from San Siro, but says "anything is possible".

"I can't tell you it's completely over," Galtier said.

"In a transfer window, there are always surprises. Milan has been a target for a long time. Negotiations with Inter are very difficult.

"You have to respect his position. But with two days to go, anything is possible."

Galtier expects a deal to sign midfielder Ruiz from Napoli to go through before long in what is shaping up to be a busy end to the window.

"There are just over 48 hours left before the transfer window closes," he said ahead of Wednesday's Ligue 1 encounter at Toulouse. "Some information comes out.

Galtier confirmed Leandro Paredes is on his way to Juventus, but gave little away about Napoli target Keylor Navas' future.

He said: "Leandro will not be part of the group [to face Toulouse]. I spoke with him after the [training] session. We know that he has reached an agreement with Juventus.

"He is currently a PSG player, but his mind is elsewhere. I made the decision not to put him in the group so that he could prepare for his departure and that I don't have a player who, perhaps, will leave the club [within] 24 hours.

"With Keylor, we talk very often. He is a PSG goalkeeper and he will be in the squad."