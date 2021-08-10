PSG has swooped in after Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona, ending his 21-year spell at the club, in an emotional press conference on Monday (AEST).

Messi's arrival completes a mesmerising front three at the Parc des Prance, alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

🚨BREAKING!!🚨 LIONEL MESSI HAS SIGNED FOR @PSG_inside! The Argentine superstar has joined the @Ligue1_ENG giant on a two-year deal.



📰 Full story - https://t.co/Ib2AaC11Um #Ligue1 pic.twitter.com/u26FvxR2BI — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) August 10, 2021

The 34 year-old has signed a two year deal at the Ligue 1 giant, with the option to extend for a further season.

Manchester City was also tipped to move for Messi when he officially became a free agent on 1 January, but the Premier League club was priced out of a move after spending $A190 million to sign England star Jack Grealish.

Lionel Messi play under compatriot Mauricio Pochettino, with the former Tottenham manager tasked with assembling a team to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title this season.

More details, and an official Messi unveiling to come..