Giroud, 34, is again linked with a move from Chelsea after making just six starts in all competitions this season.

Juve and Inter are among the clubs linked with the France international, who has managed nine goals for Chelsea in 2020-2021.

Pirlo confirmed Juventus' interest as he seeks a back-up forward in January.

"Giroud? We could use him," he said after a 4-1 Serie A win over Udinese.

"But these are things that [Juventus sporting director Fabio] Paratici knows better than me.

"We talked about it but let's see if we will do something in the next few days."

Juventus is fifth in the table, 10 points behind leaders Milan, although they have a game in hand.