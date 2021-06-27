The centre-back signed for the Ligue 1 club in February on a loan deal with the option for a permanent transfer.

❗ OGC Nice exercises its right to purchase @jctodibo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 27, 2021

Barca announced on Monday (AEST) that it could receive up to €15.5m for the 21-year-old depending on variables, while they will also be due a percentage of a future transfer.

Todibo joined Barca from Toulouse in 2019 but only made six appearances for the Catalans in all competitions.

He spent loan spells with Schalke and Benfica before moving to Nice this year, where he made 15 appearances in Ligue 1, scoring in the 3-1 win over Montpellier in April.

"Barcelona wishes to publicly state its gratitude to Jean-Clair Todibo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the very best of success in the future," a Barca statement said.