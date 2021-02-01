The Ligue 1 club have the option to buy the 21-year-old for €8.5million when the loan concludes, in an agreement that could be worth an additional €7m to Barca in variables.

Todibo joined Barcelona from Toulouse two years ago when he was regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football.

🚨#OGCNice and @FCBarcelona have reached an agreement for a loan deal (with an option to buy) for @jctodibo ✍️



Welcome Jean-Clair 🤝🔴⚫️



pic.twitter.com/fk3y0oBri6 — OGC Nice 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@ogcnice_eng) February 1, 2021

His two LaLiga games in the Blaugrana's ultimately successful 2018-2019 title defence yielded neither a win nor a goal, with a 0-0 draw at Huesca on debut followed by a 2-0 loss at Celta Vigo.

This is Todibo's third consecutive January move after he joined Schalke on loan last year, going on to make eight Bundesliga appearances before a €25m purchase option was declined.

Opportunities to progress at Barcelona this season were hindered by a positive coronavirus test in August.

The switch to Nice has been made possible by Benfica agreeing to terminate Todibo's loan without the player making a single appearance in the Portuguese top flight.