The Ivory Coast international hit 22 Ligue 1 goals last season to announce himself among Europe's most in-demand talents.

Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain has been linked with Pepe, as well as Champions League winner Liverpool.

Napoli is also in the race after Pepe's representative arrived in Italy to begin talks over the 24 year-old's future.

"If his agents are here it is obvious we're interested," Ancelotti said. "Negotiations are ongoing, anything can happen."

A deal for James Rodriguez appears no closer to completion but Ancelotti seems confident of Napoli signing a player he previously coached at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"I am neither optimistic nor pessimistic, he is among the players who we are interested in," the Italian said. "Let's see what happens. There is the will of Real to sell and of Napoli to take him."

Napoli has also been linked with a move for Mauro Icardi, who has been told he is not part of Inter's project.

Icardi is reportedly keen on joining Serie A champion Juventus instead, but Ancelotti indicated it would not mean Arkadiusz Milik leaves Napoli if the Argentina attacker signs for the Partenopei.

"None of our players are currently on the market," Ancelotti said. "All the players are here because we intend to keep them. Of course, if someone wants to try a new experience, we're here to listen."