Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made it clear this week that the France international is seeking a move away from Old Trafford and Madrid is considered the favourite to land his signature.

Head coach Zidane has previously talked up the possibility of signing the World Cup winner, who was named in the PFA Premier League Team of Year last season despite attracting widespread criticism for some of his performances.

But while Morientes believes Pogba would be a good addition to Madrid's squad, he expects former team-mate Zidane to offload players before pushing to bring in the wantaway United midfielder.

"I think he is a great player, but Real Madrid need to let some players leave before signing others," he said.

"There are many good players in the Real Madrid midfield but Pogba is one of the best there is.

"Zidane is pushing a lot to sign him. I think when a coach wants a player it is because he knows he is going to do good things, so if Pogba came he would be a good signing for Real Madrid."

Despite Raiola's comments on Friday, Pogba has travelled to Australia for the start of United's pre-season tour.