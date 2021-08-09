Paris Saint-Germain has been widely linked with a move for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

The Argentina international admitted that a move to PSG was a possibility but said nothing was confirmed.

TOP STORY - Tuesday (AEST) PSG MEDICAL FOR MESSI

Messi is scheduled to have a medical with PSG on Tuesday (AEST) before he completes his free transfer move from Barcelona, according to L'Equipe.

The Argentina international bid farewell to Barcelona on Sunday and the Parisians appear the frontrunner to sign him.

The report says PSG and Messi have almost agreed to all the final details of the contract, with ESPN claiming he will be unveiled at a special ceremony at the Eiffel Tower this week.

ROUND-UP

- Inter is targeting Anthony Martial as it looks to replace Romelu Lukaku, who is expected to join Chelsea, reports The Sun. Manchester United is believed to be ready to sell him for £50million. Inter wants Martial initially on a season-long loan.

- Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Jose Mourinho's Roma is plotting a move to sign French striker Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal. The stumbling block may be that Lacazette wants to play Champions League football, which Roma cannot offer this season.

- Arsenal is lining up a move for Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic if it cannot land Tammy Abraham from Chelsea, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The Serbian scored 21 league goals for Fiorentina last term.

- Arsenal and Newcastle have agreed to a fee of £25m for English midfielder Joe Willock, claims Sky Sports. Willock spent the second half of last season on loan with the Magpies.

- The Sun claims that Southampton is trying to lure Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain back to the club on loan from Liverpool.