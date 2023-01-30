The versatile United States international signed for Juve in 2020, again making a temporary move from Schalke prior to the switch becoming permanent.

McKennie played 70 Serie A matches for the Bianconeri, including 15 this season, but the embattled giants had appeared open to letting him depart even before Paul Pogba returned to fitness, appearing on the bench on Monday (AEDT).

That stunning 2-0 home defeat to Monza played out without McKennie, who was expected to join Leeds.

The Elland Road club are coached by fellow American Jesse Marsch and feature McKennie's international team-mates Tyler Adams – the USMNT captain – and Brenden Aaronson.

McKennie's transfer was completed on Monday, with the loan agreement including "a view to a permanent deal at the end of the season".