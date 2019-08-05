Harry Maguire has become the most expensive defender of all time after the completion of a reported £80million move to Manchester United from Leicester City.

Thanks to everyone who has supported me and played a part in my career.



I’m proud and honoured to join @ManUtd. What an incredible football journey it’s been so far ⚽ pic.twitter.com/yVaTnBBHv6 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 5, 2019

The Red Devils' bid to improve their backline has seen them make Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka two of the world's most-expensive defenders.

England defender Maguire has joined from Leicester City for a reported £80million, surpassing the record set by Liverpool's capture of Virgil van Dijk.

🔊 New player, same #MUFC DNA 🧬



Our first interview with @HarryMaguire93 is not to be missed 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

Earlier in this transfer window United spent £50m to acquire right-back Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace as they commenced a substantial rebuild of their squad.

Maguire has not cost United as much as its biggest signing Paul Pogba, who joined from Juventus in 2016 in a then-world record £89.3m deal, but he is the most expensive defender of all time.