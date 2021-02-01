The 25-year-old has signed a long-term contract with Jurgen Klopp's side and could make his debut against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday (AEDT).

Davies made his Preston debut in January 2013 before spending time on loan at York City, Tranmere Rovers, Southport, Newport County and Fleetwood Town.

He cemented his place in the Lilywhites' first team during the 2017-2018 campaign, making 35 appearances across all competitions.

🥰 Soaking in the new surroundings... pic.twitter.com/Nj5OKYg8mN — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2021

He went on to make a further 98 appearances for Alex Neil's side, 19 of which have come this season.

Davies' arrival at Anfield gives Klopp's side some much-needed cover in the heart of defence.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez long-term absentees and Fabinho and Joel Matip struggling with injuries, Jordan Henderson and the inexperienced Nat Phillips were the centre-back pairing for Sunday's 3-1 win over West Ham.