Sassuolo wants €40 million for the midfielder but Juventus offered €30m as a loan for the 2021-2022 season with an option to buy, which Sassuolo declined, insisting it wants an outright transfer.

Arsenal was previously understood to be in the box seat to sign Locatelli, given it is prepared to pay its asking price, but Juve's interest may have changed that situation.

ROUND-UP

- New Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, claims Mundo Deportivo. Dalot spent last season on loan with Milan.

- Jose Mourinho's Roma have joined the race to sign Villarreal's 25-year-old winger Alfonso Pedraza, according to Calciomercato. Chelsea, Milan and Barcelona are also keen on the Europa League winner, who can play at left-back.

- L'Equipe reports Chelsea have offered Bayern Munich a player swap deal with Callum Hudson-Odoi in exchange for Kingsley Coman.

- The Daily Express claims Brighton and Hove Albion will prepare a move for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard once the reported £50m sale of Ben White to Arsenal goes through.

- Arsenal is also reportedly keen on Norwich City full-back Max Aarons as it prepares for Hector Bellerin's exit, according to the Express.