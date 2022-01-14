WATCH the Bundesliga LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Haaland scored his 14th and 15th Bundesliga goals of 2021-2022 on Saturday (AET), in a 5-1 win over Freiburg.

That victory lifted Marco Rose's Dortmund team to within three points of Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich, which is in action on Sunday (AEDT) against sixth-placed Cologne.

Across 2021, only Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (58) scored more than Haaland (43) in all competitions, of players in Europe's big five leagues.

Haaland has consistently been linked with a move away from Dortmund, with his agent Mino Raiola regularly flirting with Europe's elite clubs.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are all said to be interested, with the forward reportedly having a €75 million ($118 million) release clause in his contract that will activate at the end of the season.

Haaland has so far kept quiet about his next move yet, in an interview with reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft after Saturday's (AEDT) match, the youngster confirmed he would soon be making a decision.

It seemed Haaland was putting the onus back on Dortmund, claiming the club has been applying pressure on him for some time.

"The last six months I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for Dortmund, but now the club has started to press me into making a decision, but all I want to do is to play football," he said.

"But they press me to make a decision now about my future. So that means that I have to make a decision soon.

"They have started to put a lot of pressure on me, I have to accept that. I have chosen not to say anything out of respect for the club and the fans. But now a lot of pressure is coming from the club, so now is the time to get things started.

"This is what they want. It means that things will happen now. I have said from the beginning that I want to focus on football because that is when I am at my best, not when other things come to mind. So yeah, now they have put pressure for a while, it is time to get things started.

"Not now, because we are in the middle of a difficult period with a lot of games. All I want to do is to play football, but I can't do that now."