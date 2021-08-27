Reports this week suggested former Manchester United great Ronaldo had been offered to rival City by his agent Jorge Mendes before the Red Devils swooped on Saturday (AEST) to agree a return to them for the 36-year-old star.

In an interview for his fashion label, FIVE, Ferdinand revealed he had spoken to his former team-mate.

Ferdinand, who was wearing sunglasses in the video, said prior to United confirming a deal has been agreed: "It's a beautiful day man, and when it's a beautiful day you've got wear shades.



"Sir Alex Ferguson would've been exactly the same, he would've hated to see Cristiano Ronaldo in a Man City shirt, just like anyone who’s been connected for a long period of time at this football club.

"I rang him [Ronaldo] straight away: 'What's going on? Tell me you're lying.' Every type of 'no, no, no, no' in the conversation.

"I'm like the fans, we're all the same like that. 'Please tell me you're not going there'.

"I hope that there's an announcement and it's one that I would be happy with. It's the best. We've seen some great signings this summer."

City was in the hunt for a forward after missing out on Harry Kane, who is staying at Tottenham Hotspur.

As late as Friday – when Ronaldo left Juve training – it appeared the Portugal captain was all set to sign for Premier League champion City.

Speculation only mounted when Juve coach Massimilano Allegri confirmed Ronaldo was leaving Turin, yet in a remarkable turnaround, United, which sold him to Real Madrid in 2009, will pick him up.