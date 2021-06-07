Haaland has been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Juventus, Liverpool, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Dortmund previously quoted €180m $A282m) but BVB has reportedly increased its demands as it tries to retain the Norway forward for at least another season.

ROUND-UP

- LaLiga champion Atletico Madrid is targeting Inter star Lautaro Martinez, according to AS. With Diego Simeone poised to extend his contract, the head coach is eyeing a move for Martinez, who has previously been linked with Barca.

- Barca could sell Samuel Umtiti, Sergi Roberto and Junior Firpo to reduce its wage bill, according to Mundo Deportivo. Jordi Alba could also depart for the right price as Ronald Koeman's men look to sign Lyon captain Memphis Depay.

- Fabrizio Romano reports PSG has agreed a deal to sign Georginio Wijnaldum, who had been tipped to join Barca with his Liverpool contract set to expire. As Wijnaldum looks destined for Paris, Marca claims Barca are now interested in City veteran Fernandinho. PSG are also in talks with Inter to sign Achraf Hakimi.

Georginio Wijnaldum has just signed his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, confirmed and done deal. Medicals pending in the next hours then it’ll be official. Agreement until June 2024. 🇳🇱✍🏻



Gini changed his mind yesterday - he’s not joining Barça and he’s now a new PSG player. https://t.co/HOs6YcGsPA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

- Staying at Camp Nou, Sport claims Barca are looking to sign City trio Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan, having already brought Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia in on free transfers from the Premier League champions.

- Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will decide his future in the coming days, according to Romano. The soon-to-be free agent has been linked with Juventus, Barca and PSG.

PSG are now close to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma. The agreement is ‘imminent’ - PSG working to complete the deal soon, already planning for medicals in Italy NT camp. 🇫🇷 #PSG @DiMarzio @SkySport



Interest but still no bid from Barça and Juve - Szczesny and ter Stegen are staying. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

- Atletico is hoping to lure Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin to Madrid, according to Marca. It comes as United reportedly try to prise Kieran Trippier from Los Colchoneros.