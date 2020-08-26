The England international moves to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal and, while the fee has not been disclosed, reports have suggested the price to be around £50million.

Chilwell is the latest arrival at big-spending Chelsea, who has also added Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner ahead of the 2020-2021 season under Frank Lampard.

23 years old. England international. Proven Premier League defender.@BenChilwell is well and truly 𝐁𝐋𝐔𝐄! 👏 #BenIsBlue pic.twitter.com/INMLtdUuHS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 26, 2020

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are also said to be close to joining the Blues.