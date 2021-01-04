Capoue joins Villarreal on two-and-a-half deal January 5, 2021 00:00 0:50 min Former Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue signs two-and-a-half year contract with Spanish side Villarreal. WATCH every LaLiga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial News Villarreal Football laliga La Liga Transfers -Latest Videos 0:50 min Capoue joins Villarreal on two-and-a-half deal 1:31 min Premier League: Southampton v Liverpool 1:31 min Saints stun Liverpool as Ings haunts former club 4:35 min Lozano stunner undone by late Valencia equaliser 1:02 min Marseille set to swoop in for Milik in January 3:08 min Where it has gone wrong for Lampard at Chelsea 0:30 min Five subs allowed in Carabao Cup semis and final 0:30 min Uruguay stars call on FA to overturn Cavani ban 0:30 min Fletcher joins first team coaching staff at United 1:06 min Jose declares cup semi his biggest game for Spurs