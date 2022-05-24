Noussair Mazraoui has joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer following the expiration of his Ajax contract.

The full-back had been widely expected to join Bayern after it was confirmed he would not be signing a new deal with the Eredivisie champions.

Mazraoui has now made that switch, signing a four-year deal with Bayern.

A sneak preview of what we can expect 👀#MiaSanMia #ServusMazraoui pic.twitter.com/srPJy4ySSf — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 24, 2022

"I had a good feeling right from the first talks with Bayern and I'm happy to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe," said the 24-year-old.

"Bayern have just become German champions for the tenth time in a row and will also be among the contenders to win the Champions League again next year.

"I chose this club because I can win the biggest titles here."

Mazraoui already has plenty of trophies to his name, including two Eredivisie titles.

He made 25 league appearances for Ajax last season, scoring five goals and adding two assists, while he also played in all eight of their Champions League matches.

Since the Bundesliga was founded, only five other players have previously played for both Bayern and Ajax - Soren Lerby, Samuel Kuffour, Jan Wouters, Johnny Hansen and Brian Laudrup.

Sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: "We are delighted that Noussair is our first signing of this transfer window.

"He had offers from all over Europe and chose us because we have a clear plan with him and we want to achieve big goals with him.

"Noussair is a player who puts a lot of pressure down the right offensively. We also like his mentality very much. He burns for this challenge at Bayern."

Bayern, which might well have to sell Robert Lewandowski this off-season as the striker has refused to sign a new contract, also have a reported interest in Mazraoui's former Ajax team-mate Ryan Gravenberch.