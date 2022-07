Arzani returns to Australia after four years in Europe, which included loan spells at Celtic and Utrecht, but a serious knee injury has stifled the 23 year-old's development.

Arzani will be hoping to revive his career under Dwight Yorke at Macarthur FC for the upcoming season.

Arzani says the prospect of working under Yorke was key to his move to Macarthur.

β€œI’m looking forward to returning to the A-League and bringing my experiences to the Bulls,” Arzani said.

β€œBeing a new club, it’s exciting especially to be working under someone like Dwight Yorke and the rest of the staff here at the Bulls. I can’t wait to be back on the pitch and to get the season started.”