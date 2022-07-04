The Brazil striker has signed a long-term deal at Emirates Stadium, with reports suggesting the deal is worth around £45million.

Jesus becomes the fourth player to arrive at Arsenal in this transfer window after Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.

Arsenal confirmed the signing on their official website on Monday and manager Mikel Arteta said: "I'm very excited.

"The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature.

"I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

"This is a position that's been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I'm really happy."

Jesus joined City from Palmeiras in 2016 and scored 95 goals in 234 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in all competitions.

🇧🇷 Gabi x Gabi x Gabby 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/vvew1HTRPb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

The 25-year-old also had a strong end to the 2021-2022 campaign, scoring four times in City's 5-1 win against Watford in April as they went on to retain the Premier League title.

However, with the added competition of new arrivals Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez at the Etihad Stadium, Jesus has moved to Arsenal in search of more regular game time.

💬 "I am so happy to be here to help. I come to help, to learn as well, and to try to do my best"



📺 Watch Gabriel Jesus' first interview right here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

Since he signed for City, excluding penalties and of players who have played 5,000+ minutes in this period, only Sergio Aguero (0.91) and Mohamed Salah (0.88) have a better goal involvement per 90 minutes in the Premier League than Jesus (0.81).