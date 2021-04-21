WATCH LaLiga LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The 28-year-old, who has won the Champions League twice with Bayern, will reportedly sign a five-year deal with Real after spending 13 years in Munich.

Alaba played in Wednesday's (AEST) 2-0 home win against Leverkusen which leaves Bayern 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Bayern can be crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth consecutive season at Mainz on Sunday.

Having made 428 appearances for Bayern, Alaba is on the verge of his 10th Bundesliga title with the club world champions.