Zouma completes West Ham move

Early Premier League leader West Ham United has signed defender Kurt Zouma from London rival Chelsea on a four-year deal.

The Hammers revealed they have paid an undisclosed fee, reported to be around £25 million ($47.3 million), to land the France centre-back.

Zouma, capped eight times by his country, made 151 appearances for the Blues after his move from Saint-Etienne in 2014.

The 26-year-old won two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League and the Carabao Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Zouma has spent loan spells with Everton and Stoke City and he is on the move again in a permanent switch to join David Moyes's high-flying side.

"I'm very happy and very proud," Zouma said.

"My conversation with the manager went very fast. I just felt like he really wanted me to come and join the team, especially a good team that's started the season very, very well.

"With the great season that West Ham had last year, that gave the team a lot of confidence to improve this year – and I want to help the team do that."

