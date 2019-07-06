Copa America
Zaha posts cryptic message amid Arsenal links

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha has hit out at the "sad and annoying" gossip surrounding his future amid ongoing links with Arsenal.

Zaha only signed a new five-year deal with Palace last August, but he has been tipped to leave Selhurst Park on the back of another impressive campaign.

The Cote d'Ivoire international, currently away on Africa Cup of Nations duty, played a direct part in 15 Premier League goals for the Eagles in 2018-2019.

Amid reports Arsenal has been unsuccessful with an opening £40 million ($72.3 million) offer — half the amount Palace is believed to be holding out for — Zaha's brother Judicael this week pleaded with the south London outfit to let his sibling leave.

Zaha refused to comment on the speculation during a media conference ahead of Cote d'Ivoire's last-16 clash with Mali, but he has since taken to Twitter to post a cryptic message.

"Whatever happened to speaking facts?" he wrote.

"It's sad and annoying how anyone will just open their mouth and speak on things or situations they know absolutely nothing about."

Zaha is in his second permanent spell with Palace after failing to make an impact during his one season with Manchester United in 2013-2014.

