LaLiga
Transfers

Winger Sarr joins Watford in club-record deal

Ismaila Sarr has left Rennes for Watford in a club-record deal, signing a five-year contract at Vicarage Road.

AFP

The Senegal international is reported to have cost the Hornets £32.3million (€35m).

Sarr has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Watford, although with Wilfried Zaha's future uncertain, Crystal Palace was also said to be interested in the 21 year-old.

Sarr, who scored eight goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season, completed the switch to Watford ahead of the Premier League transfer deadline.

Sarr, who played in the Africa Cup of Nations final, follows Danny Welbeck - the former Arsenal forward having signed - in making the move to Watford in this window.

News Rennes Watford Football Premier League Transfers
Previous Valverde coy on Neymar to Real Madrid speculation
Read
Valverde coy on Neymar to Real Madrid speculation
Next

Latest Stories