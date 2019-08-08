Winger Sarr joins Watford in club-record deal

The Senegal international is reported to have cost the Hornets £32.3million (€35m).

Sarr has long been linked with a move to the Premier League with Watford, although with Wilfried Zaha's future uncertain, Crystal Palace was also said to be interested in the 21 year-old.

Sarr, who scored eight goals in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season, completed the switch to Watford ahead of the Premier League transfer deadline.

Sarr, who played in the Africa Cup of Nations final, follows Danny Welbeck - the former Arsenal forward having signed - in making the move to Watford in this window.