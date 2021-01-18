LaLiga
Transfers

Wilshere rejoins promotion hopeful Bournemouth

Jack Wilshere will resume his career at Bournemouth after rejoining the Championship side on a deal until the end of the season.

AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

WATCH the EFL Championship LIVE on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

The former Arsenal and England midfielder was a free agent after his West Ham contract was terminated last October.

Wilshere spent the 2016-2017 season on loan with the Cherries and has been handed a contract, having been invited to train with Jason Tindall's promotion hopeful.

The 29-year-old, who has been badly blighted by injuries in his career, told afcbTV: "It feels great to be back and I can't wait to get started.

"From the minute I walked through the door three weeks ago, it felt natural and like I had never been away.

"I know a lot of the players and staff here and I'm pleased they allowed me to train initially, and then it just went from there.

"I've been impressed by the coaching staff, the way they work and the ambitions of the club to get back in the Premier League.

"We all share the same ambitions and I'm looking forward to playing my part in helping achieve those."

Bournemouth is third in the Championship, eight points adrift of leader Norwich City after being relegated from the Premier League last season.

News Bournemouth Football EFL Championship Transfers Jack Wilshere
Previous Ozil 'excited and happy' to join Fenerbahce
Read
Ozil 'excited and happy' to join Fenerbahce
Next

Latest Stories