Why Europe's top clubs should fight to sign Kane

The England captain has made no secret of his ambition to win major trophies and, with Spurs having regressed since reaching last season's Champions League final, the prospect of Kane seeking pastures new is more realistic than ever.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have each been tipped with a big-money move for the prolific striker in the past and could be tempted to test the waters.

Here, we have taken a more in-depth look at what Kane brings to the table, with a little help from Opta.



LEADING FROM THE FRONT IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

Since Kane became a regular starter for Spurs in the 2014-15 season, no player in the Premier League has managed more goals than his return of 133. Indeed, only five players have scored more across all top-five European leagues.

In 2017-18, Kane became the first Englishman since Kevin Phillips to score 30 Premier League goals in a single season and the first Spurs player to achieve the feat in a top-flight campaign since Clive Allen in 1986-87.

Kane is Tottenham's all-time leading scorer in the Premier League with 136 in 198 appearances (an average of a goal every 120 minutes), 39 more than Teddy Sheringham (97).

Since his first Premier League goal, Kane has managed 85 more more than any other Tottenham player (Son Heung-min on 51).



SURPASSING SHEARER

Alan Shearer has long held the record for the most Premier League goals with a remarkable 260, but Kane is on a promising trajectory and surpassed a couple of landmarks set by the Newcastle United legend.

Kane scored 39 Premier League goals in 2017, the most in the competition in a calendar year. Shearer previously held the record with 36 goals in 1995.

In that same 12-month period, Kane celebrated six hat-tricks - beating Shearer's benchmark of five trebles in one year (again in 1995).

Overall, Kane has eight Premier League hat-tricks to his name. Only three players have more - Robbie Fowler (9), Shearer (11) and Sergio Aguero (12).



DOING THE BUSINESS ACROSS EUROPE

Kane has also proven a threat in Europe, with an impressive return in the Champions League.

He scored a brace in a 4-2 win over Olympiacos in November 2019, the second of which was his 20th goal in Europe's premier competition.

It took Kane just 24 games to hit that mark, the quickest of any player in Champions League history.

Kane has the fourth-highest goal tally since making his debut in the competition (2016-17). Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have score more. Esteemed company indeed.