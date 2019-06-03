West Ham sells Perez to Alaves

West Ham offloaded striker Lucas Perez to LaLiga club Deportivo Alaves.

The 30 year-old struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, firstly as an Arsenal player and then after moving to the London Stadium last year.

He cost Arsenal a reported £17million from Deportivo La Coruna in 2016 before switching capital city allegiances last summer.

😏 Como sabemos que los lunes siempre se hacen un poco cuesta arriba...



✅ OFICIAL: @LP10oficial ficha por el Deportivo Alavés



🗞 https://t.co/insMo0pS9J#OngiEtorriLucas #GoazenGlorioso 🔵⚪🔵 pic.twitter.com/tmGrD0KVA9 — Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) June 3, 2019

West Ham said Perez departed for an undisclosed fee after scoring six times in 19 appearances in all competitions for the Hammers.

Alaves, which finished 11th in LaLiga last season, announced the forward has signed on on a three-year deal.

Last month Alaves confirmed the appointment of Asier Garitano as its new manager after the departure of Abelardo.