West Brom unveils it's own 'CR7'

Newly promoted West Brom announced the arrival of 'CR7', but it was not Cristiano Ronaldo.

West Brom was instead celebrating the capture of Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson, who will wear its number seven shirt.

Robinson spent the second half of last season on loan with the Baggies as they finished second in the Championship.

He has now joined permanently from Sheffield United, with Scotland winger Oli Burke moving the other way.

Burke burst onto the scene at Nottingham Forest and earned a 2016 transfer to RB Leipzig but has since struggled to make an impact, even after a switch to West Brom the following year.

