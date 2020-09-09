West Brom unveils it's own 'CR7'

West Brom was instead celebrating the capture of Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson, who will wear its number seven shirt.

We're delighted to announce the signing of @CallumRobinson7 on a five-year contract from Sheffield United in an exchange deal which sees Oliver Burke join the Blades ✍️



Welcome back to the Baggies, Robbo! pic.twitter.com/mX0uuJuCkj — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 9, 2020

Robinson spent the second half of last season on loan with the Baggies as they finished second in the Championship.

He has now joined permanently from Sheffield United, with Scotland winger Oli Burke moving the other way.

CR7 😏



Shirt printing is now available. Be the first to get 'Robinson 7' on your #NewStripes ➡️ https://t.co/Xr3Tm0VDeJ 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wsklwMKi5W — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) September 9, 2020

Burke burst onto the scene at Nottingham Forest and earned a 2016 transfer to RB Leipzig but has since struggled to make an impact, even after a switch to West Brom the following year.