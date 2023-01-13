Weghorst exits Besiktas as United move looms

The Netherlands international has spent the first half of the season on loan in Turkey from Championship leader Burnley but is poised to complete a return to England.

United has been on the hunt for a striker since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and Weghorst emerged as the leading candidate fill the void at Old Trafford.

Weghorst's switch to United now appears all but done after Besiktas's confirmation that he has left the club.

"The temporary transfer agreement with our professional football player Wout Weghorst and his club has been terminated by mutual agreement with the player and his club," a statement read.

"Due to the early termination of the contract by Burnley, a termination fee of €2.8 million [£2.5m] will be paid to our club."

Ten Hag also confirmed Weghorst would not be signed in time to feature in the Premier League clash with Manchester City but outlined his desire for a deal to be completed swiftly.