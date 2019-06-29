Weah seals PSG exit by joining Lille

A transfer fee has not been disclosed but the 19-year-old is widely reported to have cost Lille in the region of €10 million ($16.2 million).

Weah, the son of AC Milan great and current Liberia president George Weah, joined PSG in 2014 after impressing as part of the New York Red Bulls Academy.

He made his first-team debut as a substitute in PSG's 2-0 win over Troyes in March last year, going on to score once in five Ligue 1 appearances.

A loan switch to Celtic in January brought three further goals in Scotland's top flight, although Weah was predominantly used as a substitute during his time there.

"For me, Lille is the best choice to progress and get some playing time. It's a young and ambitious team," United States forward Weah, who has eight senior caps for his country and scored twice on its run to the quarter-finals of the 2019 U-20 FIFA World Cup, said.