Warnock hits out at Liverpool over Clyne snub

Warnock, whose Premier League struggler was shocked by League One Gillingham in the FA Cup third round, thought he had secured a deal to bring the England full-back to Wales only for Clyne to instead move to Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 70-year-old did not hold back when asked his opinion of Liverpool and Clyne, who made his first-team debut under Warnock when the pair was at Crystal Palace.

"I’m disappointed with Nathaniel Clyne and Liverpool," Warnock said.

"To see on TV he’s gone to Bournemouth when I've been promised he's my player is, for me, a disgrace and a lack of class.

"Having known the player and given him his debut, I'm disappointed not just with the boy himself but with Liverpool as well for not ringing me.

"The reason I'm disappointed with Nathaniel and Liverpool is that I've missed out on three players because of that, by waiting.

"I lost out on a couple of full-backs and a striker, so I'm doubly disappointed."

Clyne was joined at Vitality Stadium by Dominic Solanke, who also moved from Liverpool.

Warnock added: "I probably should have been illegally tapping him [Clyne] up, but I've done everything right and then Bournemouth come in and I suppose Bournemouth paying £19 million for [Dominic] Solanke probably whetted their appetite a little bit."

Clyne made his debut for Bournemouth on Sunday (AEDT) but could not prevent them from losing 3-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion in the FA Cup.