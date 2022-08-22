Villarreal won't budge on €42million Foyth

Foyth, who has made 15 international appearances for Argentina since his first senior cap in 2018, previously spent three years with Tottenham, which loaned him to Villarreal for the 2020-2021 season, before the Spanish side ultimately opted to make the deal permanent for €15m.

The 187cm defender, who can play both centre-back and right-back, has accumulated 70 appearances for Villarreal over the past two seasons, including 10 starts in last season's Champions League during his side's march to the semi-final against Liverpool.

Speaking to DAZN before Villarreal's 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid, where Foyth played all 90 minutes, Llaneza said if Barcelona has interest in the Argentine then it can meet his release clause.

"Villarreal aren't prepared for [Foyth to leave]," he said. "[Barcelona will have] to pay the clause with LaLiga, we're not open to negotiating for any player, especially not Juan."

He went on to say he does not believe Barcelona is willing to fork out the hefty figure.

"There has not been the need to do anything," he said. "It's similar to Lo Celso, he wants to play for Villarreal, he wants to be here.

"Naturally, if an offer comes from a big club, it has to be studied, but I have spoken with his agents and there's nothing that indicates that will happen."