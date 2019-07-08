Villa snaps up Tyrone Mings

The defender becomes Bournemouth's club-record sale, with the fee said to include clauses that could see it rise to £26.5m.

During a loan spell at Villa Park last season, Mings made 18 appearances to help Villa win promotion from the Championship.

And after the arrivals of Matt Targett and Wesley, Mings has further bolstered Dean Smith's squad for the 2019-2020 season.

"We're really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis," he said.

"I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League.

"He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game."

Mings joined Bournemouth from Ipswich Town in June 2015 and made 17 Premier League appearances for the club.

In September 2017, Mings was banned for five games after stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head during a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.