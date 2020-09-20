LaLiga is back!
Vidal touches down in Milan to finalise Inter move

Arturo Vidal has arrived in Milan ahead of a transfer from Barcelona to Inter, where he will be reunited with Antonio Conte.

Messi bids farewell to 'phenomenon' Vidal

The Chile international, who previously worked with Inter head coach Antonio Conte at Juventus, has spent the past two seasons at Camp Nou.

Vidal featured 43 times for Barca last term but has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman and is the third midfielder to depart this window, along with Ivan Rakitic and Arthur.

Inter will reportedly pay €1million plus add-ons for the 33-year-old, who is into the final year of his Barca contract.

The transfer is expected to be formally completed on Monday.

