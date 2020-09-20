Vidal touches down in Milan to finalise Inter move

The Chile international, who previously worked with Inter head coach Antonio Conte at Juventus, has spent the past two seasons at Camp Nou.

Vidal featured 43 times for Barca last term but has been deemed surplus to requirements by new Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman and is the third midfielder to depart this window, along with Ivan Rakitic and Arthur.

Confirmed. Arturo Vidal will be in Milano in 50 minutes. He’ll have medicals as new Inter player tomorrow. [📸 Here’s the pic of Arturo leaving Barcelona via @JosepSoldado] 🔴 #FCB #Inter https://t.co/Juwf6Z94Si pic.twitter.com/HU3rLPWFFY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 20, 2020

Inter will reportedly pay €1million plus add-ons for the 33-year-old, who is into the final year of his Barca contract.

The transfer is expected to be formally completed on Monday.