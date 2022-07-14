Vidal joins Flamengo after Inter exit

Arturo Vidal has completed his move to Flamengo after leaving Inter.

Vidal was available as a free agent after the midfielder's contract was terminated by mutual consent on Monday.

Rio de Janeiro club Flamengo have now confirmed the 35 year-old will continue his career in Brazil.

Vidal was at the Maracana for a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro that put his new club into the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich man joined Inter in 2020 and signed a deal until 2022 that included the option for an additional year.

According to reports last month, Inter could pay Vidal a €4million severance fee to cut ties after the first two years of the contract.

The combative enforcer made just two Serie A starts in the 2021-22 campaign, and therefore the Nerazzurri were reportedly eager to move him on.

Vidal returns to South American club football after 15 years of playing in Europe.

He left Colo-Colo for Bayer Leverkusen in 2007 and spent four years in the Bundesliga before moving on to Juventus, where he remained until 2015.

Vidal then returned to Germany with Bayern Munich, before spending two years at Barcelona.