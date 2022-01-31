Van de Beek seals Everton loan move

Van de Beek has once again struggled for playing time this season, failing to start a single league game, and will now spend the remainder of 2021-2022 at Goodison Park, becoming Frank Lampard's first signing.

The deal, which was confirmed by the two clubs on Monday, does not contain an option for Everton to purchase the midfielder at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace were also reportedly interested in signing Van de Beek on loan, while a number of clubs from abroad – namely Valencia – were said to be keen.

"Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can't wait to help the team."



Time to hear from new Blue @Donny_beek6!

Van de Beek will be hoping to kick-start his career during his four months on Merseyside, having been restricted to just 19 starts since joining United from Ajax in September 2020.

To put that into context, 19 others have started more games for United over that period, with Bruno Fernandes leading the way (76).

"I saw number 30 was free and I started with this number at @AFCAjax."

Indeed, only once has he started back-to-back games for the Red Devils in all competitions – against Istanbul Basaksehir and Southampton in November 2020.

The Netherlands international joins an Everton side sitting 16th in the Premier League, only four points above the relegation zone.

However, Everton have backed Lampard immediately, with the midfield spotted as an area of concern.

With Van de Beek through the door already, Everton are reportedly close to tying up a deal for Tottenham's Dele Alli.