Copa America
Transfers

Valencia signs Cillessen from Barcelona

Valencia has completed the signing of Jasper Cillessen from fellow LaLiga side Barcelona.

Getty Images

Watch LaLiga LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The Netherlands international has penned a four-year deal at the Mestalla that contains an €80million (£71.68m) release clause.

Cillessen had operated as back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen during his three seasons in Catalonia and admitted in April he was seeking a new club.

His departure from Barcelona frees up a space that is expected to be filled by Valencia's current first-choice keeper Neto in what will effectively be a swap deal.

Cillessen featured in only 32 games during his three years with Barcelona, just five of which came in LaLiga.

The 30-year-old's final appearance for Barca came in May's Copa del Rey final defeat to his new club.

Barcelona's clear-out is beginning to take shape as striker Marc Cardona left for Segunda Division side Osasuna on Tuesday and Andre Gomes signed for Everton on a permanent deal.

Cillessen told his new club's official website: "It's amazing, for me it's very special and I can not wait to start. I am very happy.

"I said I wanted to go to Valencia. For me it was not difficult. I spoke with [former Valencia defender Hedwiges] Maduro and [former Valencia manager] Ronald Koeman, to assess whether it was a good option or not, to know the club.

"Valencia is a special club, a great club with a great history. For me it was very easy. I want to start games and win. Today is a very special day for me."

News Barcelona Valencia Football Jasper Cillessen Transfers
Previous Godfrey pens new four-year deal with Norwich City
Read
Godfrey pens new four-year deal with Norwich City
Next Cameroon charged by FIFA for misconduct
Read
Cameroon charged by FIFA for misconduct

Latest Stories