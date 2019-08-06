United target Milinkovic-Savic reiterates Lazio pride

The 24-year-old Serbian is one of a number of midfielders reported to be interesting Manchester United.

He could be a perfect fit if United need a replacement for French World Cup winner Paul Pogba, who has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford.

Lazio has said it will listen to any offers for Milinkovic-Savic, but it will inevitably take a major sum to prise the international away from Rome.

Milinkovic-Savic, who joined Lazio from Genk in 2015, has stayed out of the talk about a possible departure.

Writing on Instagram on Tuesday, Milinkovic-Savic made it clear he has enjoyed his time at Lazio with a post that showed pictorial highlights of his career at the club.

He wrote: "Happy to wear for four years this shirt with the eagle on the chest."

United has also been linked with Tottenham's Christian Eriksen, the 27-year-old Denmark playmaker, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plots his final transfer window moves before the English market closes on Friday (AEST).