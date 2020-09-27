Union close to Karius loan deal with Liverpool

WATCH every Bundesliga match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

German broadcaster Sky, magazine Kicker and daily newspaper Bild claim the 27-year-old is set to undergo a medical in Berlin early next week.

"He could be a possible newcomer," Union's managing director Oliver Ruhnert told Sky after Sunday's (AEST) 1-1 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, not wanting to confirm the deal.

Karius joined Liverpool from Mainz in 2016, but his name is synonymous with the 2018 UEFA Champions League final as his mistakes against Real Madrid contributed to a 3-1 defeat in Istanbul.

Karius has spent the past two seasons on loan at Besiktas, but has little hope in forcing his way into the Liverpool team ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Adrian.