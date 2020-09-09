Tonali completes initial loan move to Milan

Tonali teased an imminent move to the Rossoneri on Tuesday when he posted an image of himself wearing a Milan shirt as a child on Instagram.

A Milanista born and bred joins the family 🔴⚫

✍ 𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇ℴ 𝒯ℴ𝓃𝒶𝓁𝒾 #ReadyToUnleash #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/k9JiVpWoNw — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 9, 2020

His medical was reportedly scheduled for Wednesday, and the transfer from Brescia was soon confirmed.

A fee of €35million had been mooted, but Milan initially only brought Tonali in on loan.