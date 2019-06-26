The free agents XI on sale this summer

Don’t be disheartened by the eye-watering price tags slapped on the likes of Neymar, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, there’s plenty of value for money sitting on the clearance shelf.

As Juventus has shown in recent years, there’s remarkable value in a good free agent. Here’s our best XI on offer for potential suitors this summer.

Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon

A 24-year veteran of the game, Gianluigi Buffon is one of the most likeable characters in football and would be a great asset to any dressing room.

The FIFA World Cup-winner knows the game inside out and would be a great mentor for a club with an up-and-coming shot-stopper in its ranks. Interested parties had better move quick mind you, the 41 year-old has been heavily linked with a return to his beloved Juventus.

Right back – Dani Alves

If your club is in a trophy drought, Dani Alves is your man. No player has won more silverware than the Brazilian defender, who scooped up his 40th trophy before departing PSG at the end of last season.

Centre back – Diego Godin

Diego Godin has established himself as one of the best defenders of the past decade and with no transfer fee attached to him, European clubs should be salivating.

Atletico Madrid has built a reputation for its impregnable defence, thanks in great part to Godin who commanded its back four over the past nine seasons.

He may be 33, but his positioning and ability to read the game has never been better.

Centre back – Gary Cahill

The Chelsea and England international has plenty of Premier League experience and has been a key figure at Stamford Bridge since joining the club in 2012.

A defender of Cahill’s experience doesn’t come cheap, luckily he's a free agent.

Left back – Filipe Luis

Filipe Luis was a key member of Chlesea’s 2014-2015 Premier League-winning squad and helped Atletico Madrid to two UEFA Champions League finals in three seasons.

Luis’s tactical awareness and tireless work-rate have made him one of the best left backs in world football, and the 33 year-old remains a key member of Tite’s Brazil squad.

It’s no surprise he’s reportedly caught the eye of Barcelona this off season.

Midfield – Adrian Rabiot

A world class midfielder still in his prime, Adrian Rabiot stands out as the big surprise on this list. The 24 year-old PSG star was bound for Barcelona, but negotiations between the two parties broke down over wages and he’s now, remarkably, a free agent.

We don’t expect the Frenchman to be a free agent for very long.

Midfield – Daniele De Rossi

A true one-club man, Daneile de Rossi seemed destined to retire at his beloved Roma. Alas, he moves on after 18 seasons, in search for the next chapter in his career.

The complete midfielder, De Rossi was often compared to Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard and the FIFA World Cup-winner offers tactical nous and plenty of experience to any side.

Left wing – Franck Ribery

Ribery was once described as ‘the jewel of French football’ France legend Zinedine Zidane and the former Bayern Munich star is now on the market.

The fleet-footed winger has been linked with a move to A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers, and the 36 year-old could be the marquee the league is crying out for.

Right wing – Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben joins his former Bayern partner-in-crime Franck Ribery on the open market this summer.

In his prime, Robben was regarded as one of the world’s best attackers famous for his unstoppable left-footed strike when cutting in from the right flank. Why not snap both of them up in what many clubs would consider daylight 'Robbery'.

Striker – Mario Balotelli

Balotelli was once touted as a future Ballon d’or winner, but the Italian’s flame quickly fizzled out. A woeful loan spell at Liverpool left Super Mario’s career in tatters, but he’s revived his career in France with impressive stints at Marseille and Nice.

If you can harness the madness off the pitch, there’s no denying what the enigmatic striker is capable of.

Striker – Danny Welbeck

Danny Welbeck quickly became a fan favourite at Arsenal, but a horror run of injuries have blighted the back end of his Gunners career.

At 28, the England international still has plenty of good football left in him if he can put his injuries behind him.