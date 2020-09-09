Suarez grins at 'fake news' ahead of next move

WATCH every LaLiga match live, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial
New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly told Suarez he can leave the club, a move that did not aid close friend Lionel Messi's strained relationship with the Blaugrana.
Suarez has been linked with a host of potential suitors - including Ajax and Inter Miami - but is said to be nearing a switch to the Serie A champion.
But the Uruguay international posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story as he continued to train with Barca.
Captioning a picture of him laughing, alongside a grinning emoji, Suarez wrote: "When fake news comes out..."
Suarez is third on the list of Barca's all-time top goalscorers, trailing only Messi and second-placed Cesar.
The former Liverpool man has won four LaLigas, four Copas del Rey and a Champions League since moving to Catalonia in 2014.