Stuttgart signs former Dortmund defender Zagadou

Zagadou, an ex-youth international for France, left Dortmund at the end of last season.

The 23-year-old's time at Signal Iduna Park was plagued by injuries, with a serious knee problem seeing him miss the end of the 2020-2021 campaign and the start of the following term.

Having made his Bundesliga debut at 18, Zagadou went on to play 67 times in Germany's top tier for Dortmund.

Zagadou was unable to find a new club during the transfer window but has now joined Stuttgart, which sits 16th in the Bundesliga, having failed to win any of its opening seven matches.

He has signed a four-year deal with Stuttgart, and said: "I'm very happy to be here.

"I'd like to thank those in charge at VfB for the faith they've shown in me. I'm really looking forward to being out on the pitch with my new team-mates soon."

The club's sporting director, Sven Mislintat, said: "Daxo has all the qualities a top-level centre-back needs. He's athletically strong, is a good passer and has gained valuable experience domestically and at European level over the past few years."