Strakosha signs for Brentford after Lazio exit

Strakosha has signed a three-year deal, which contains the option of a further 12 months, and follows Aaron Hickey and Keane Lewis-Potter in joining Brentford ahead of its second season in the Premier League.

The 27 year-old made more than 200 appearances for Lazio, but he did not sign a new deal with the Serie A side and became a free agent at the start of July.

He will link up with his new team-mates on the German leg of their pre-season tour in the coming days.

"I am pleased that we have managed to sign a top goalkeeper," Brentford boss Thomas Frank told the club's official website.

"He has been number one at Lazio for a long time, which is very impressive. He has played in Serie A and European competition and will bring that experience with him.

"He fits our goalkeeper model and comes into a good environment with David Raya and Matthew Cox pushing each other every day."

Greek-born Strakosha has been capped 19 times for Albania and was also touted as a possible target for fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Fulham.

Brentford, which twice broke its transfer record in signing Hickey and then Lewis-Potter over the past week, begins its new campaign at Leicester City on 7 August.