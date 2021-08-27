Spurs sign Sarr as Sissoko joins Watford

Senegal international Sarr will remain on loan with Ligue 1 side Metz for the rest of the season before linking up with Spurs.

The 18-year-old joined Metz from the Generation Foot Academy in Senegal last September and made 25 appearances for the club in the 2020-2021 campaign.

Sissoko will remain in the Premier League with newly promoted Watford on a two-year deal.

The Hornets are reported to have paid around £3 million ($5.7 million) for the 32-year-old midfielder.

Sissoko, capped 71 times by France, made 202 appearances for Tottenham after his £30 million ($56.7 million) move from Newcastle United in 2016.