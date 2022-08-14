Spurs midfielder Lo Celso joins Villarreal on loan

The 26-year-old joined the LaLiga side in January after making just nine Premier League appearances for Spurs in the first half of the 2021-2022 campaign.

He scored one goal across 22 appearances in all competitions as Unai Emery's side reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Villarreal started its LaLiga season with a resounding 3-0 win at Real Valladolid on Sunday (AEST). They are next in action on Friday when it hosts Hajduk Split in the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off.